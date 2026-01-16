Which Movie Star Is The Best Driver In Hollywood?

From Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" to Brad Pitt in "F1," Hollywood has always had a knack for making movie stars look like some of the most skilled people ever to drive a car. While we might know how the sausage is made, a stunt driver and a talented production can be enough to cement anyone in the right role as an automotive icon. However, some stars are adamant about taking the necessary high-performance driving courses and doing the stunts themselves. You know, the kind of person who clings to the side of a plane during takeoff.

Which movie star do you think is the best driver in Hollywood? While concrete evidence would be preferred, it arguably doesn't matter. If you think Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl should be the conversation simply because of their turns as '70s F1 champions James Hunt and Niki Lauda, I'm not going to stop you. Just being cool enough in a given role is enough proof for me.