Which Movie Star Is The Best Driver In Hollywood?
From Steve McQueen in "Bullitt" to Brad Pitt in "F1," Hollywood has always had a knack for making movie stars look like some of the most skilled people ever to drive a car. While we might know how the sausage is made, a stunt driver and a talented production can be enough to cement anyone in the right role as an automotive icon. However, some stars are adamant about taking the necessary high-performance driving courses and doing the stunts themselves. You know, the kind of person who clings to the side of a plane during takeoff.
Which movie star do you think is the best driver in Hollywood? While concrete evidence would be preferred, it arguably doesn't matter. If you think Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl should be the conversation simply because of their turns as '70s F1 champions James Hunt and Niki Lauda, I'm not going to stop you. Just being cool enough in a given role is enough proof for me.
I miss the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race
While I'd typically provide my own answer, I'm going to take a moment to remember when we had a forum to find the best driver in the entertainment industry. We're coming up on ten years since the last Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race. For those who don't know, the Long Beach Grand Prix used to feature an exhibition race where roughly a dozen celebrities competed against each other. To add an extra element of excitement, a handful of pro drivers were thrown into the race with the same cars, starting 30 seconds behind the celebs.
The head start served as a handicap, giving the celebrities a chance against the pros. However, there was one celebrity who proved to be just as capable as the full-time racing drivers. The most successful driver in the event's 40-year history was Alfonso Ribeiro, best known for playing Carlton Banks on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Ribeiro won the event outright four times in 1994, 1995, 2015 and 2016. His 2015 victory saw him start alongside the professionals.
