8 Of The Largest Pickup Truck Recalls In US History

Pickups are built to handle a great deal of tasks, from towing and hauling, to extreme off-road driving. But despite their ruggedness, these vehicles remain susceptible to manufacturing defects that can trigger recalls.

Some recalls involve more dangerous defects than others, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recalls are issued "when a manufacturer or NHTSA determines that a vehicle, equipment, car seat, or tire creates an unreasonable safety risk or fails to meet minimum safety standards." And with the high numbers of pickup truck production and sales in the United States, recalls on one specific model can include thousands or even millions of individual vehicles at once.

Generally, recalls can cut across various vehicle types, with a single recall affecting multiple vehicles in an automaker's lineup. Volkswagen's Dieselgate recalls and Toyota's Window Switch recalls, for instance, were some of the largest recalls in history. They applied to tens of millions of vehicles, but they weren't all trucks. For this list, we focused exclusively on pickup truck recalls.