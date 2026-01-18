Tesla Model Y Juniper's Taillights Are So Confusing A Cop Thought They Were Broken

How didn't the Model Y Juniper end up with a recessed taillight? Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's head of design, and Lars Moravy, the automaker's VP of vehicle engineering, conveniently explained how on Jay Leno's Garage last year. Leno even comments before the explanation that "there's no light here." When Jay asked about meeting the regulations, Moravy said, "The regulation is how much lumens come off the surface, but it never defines what that surface has to be." That's true. There's also a requirement to have two separate brake lights and turn indicators, and the Model Y fulfills that by also having those as more traditional C-shaped light housings surrounding the edges of the light bar — the indirect reflective light bar is just the running light, it doesn't illuminate any brighter when the brakes are applied.

While I'd applaud Tesla for implementing a creative taillight design, it wasn't designed well enough to be obviously functional to the people expected to enforce the law on the road. I don't want to be pulled over for no reason because a state trooper can't figure out if my brake lights are working properly. I don't have much else to say about the Model Y refresh either. I'm just not a fan of the blobby design. Tesla is in desperate need of a new blank slate model. The only thing the automaker needs more is a new CEO.