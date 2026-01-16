Red Bull F1's New Extra-Long Ford Commercial Mostly Reminds Us How Damn Charming Daniel Ricciardo Is

If watching F1 drivers flog some vintage Fords, a couple of race cars, and one prototype that makes more than 2,000 horsepower isn't your thing, I get that. Especially since, while Arvid Lindblad seems cool, Max Verstappen is, well, Max Verstappen. The man can drive cars very fast, but he also has all the charisma of an old shoe, and while I don't actually think he's a cannibal, if he started hanging out with Armie Hammer, would you really be surprised?

Thankfully, Red Bull also paid Daniel Ricciardo enough money to get him to show up for the last part of the video, and it definitely feels like the vibe shifts when he finally shows up on screen. What can I say, the man has charm, and you can tell everyone in the video likes hanging out with him. Was he right to retire from F1 when he did? Probably. Heck, you could even argue he should have left F1 even earlier, and you might have a point.

At the same time, it's a great reminder that there's more to a race car driver than how fast they can lap a race track. That matters when it comes to winning, but dang it, I'd so much rather watch an old Ricciardo interview than a lot of newer racers, just because he seems like a genuinely fun guy. Hopefully, we continue to see more of him, because how can you not like the guy? He's just so damn charming.