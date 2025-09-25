When Gas Supplies Ran Low, Some French Drivers Turned To Coal-Powered Cars

Living with a gazogène-powered car was, to put it mildly, a complete nightmare. Forget turning a key and driving off. The daily ritual began with a 30-minute warm-up process where you had to light the coal and wait for the burner to get hot enough to produce a usable gas. The reward for your patience and diligence? A car that was now one-third less powerful if the coal was burning just right. Even then, you could only go about 30 miles before you had to stop and refuel.

And then there were the dangers. The main component of your fuel was carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, toxic gas — you know, the same reason you have those detectors in your house. Any leak has the opportunity to silently kill you. Plus, you were essentially driving around with a high-temperature furnace strapped to your car.

It's no surprise that as soon as the war ended and gasoline started flowing again, these contraptions were unceremoniously ripped off and scrapped. Their legacy lives on today mostly among collectors and, curiously, as a still-viable solution in fuel-starved North Korea. These bizarre relics of automotive history are a reminder that when things get tough, sometimes the only way to move forward is to embrace something that feels, in every possible way, like a huge step back.