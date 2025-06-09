Spilled Brake Fluid On Your Car's Paint? Here's What You Need To Do ASAP

It's easy to spill brake fluid when filling or topping off your brake fluid reservoir, perhaps while bleeding your brakes (and you don't need a specialized tool to bleed the brakes). Fortunately, the paint on any metal below the reservoir won't be visible from outside the car, but it's still important to clean up the spill quickly to avoid damaging the paint, exposing bare metal, and inviting rust.

Take a moment to put on some gloves. If brake fluid can damage paint this badly, it's no good for human skin either. Dab the spill area with paper towels to absorb as much spilled fluid as possible. Do not wipe! This will spread the fluid over an even wider area, and we're trying to contain it as much as possible.

Once you've soaked up as much brake fluid as you can, clean the area with soap and water. You can wipe it with a rag or sponge soaked in soapy water, or spray the area and wipe it up with a dry towel. Finally, rinse the area with clean water to remove any remaining residue. If you've acted quickly enough, congratulations — you've saved your paint from permanent damage.