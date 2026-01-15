Mattel Brick Shop's New Honda Civic EF, S2000 Buildable 1:32-Scale Models Come With Matching Hot Wheels

Not wanting Lego to have all the money, er, fun, Mattel introduced its own line of build-it-yourself model cars last year. Mattel is well acquainted with the world of automotive scale models, as one of the company's co-founders invented Hot Wheels cars. Now, the Mattel Brick Shop released two new 1:32-scale kits in its Honda Series: a custom 1990 Honda Civic EF,and a 2007 Honda S2000, both of which look remarkably accurate to their full-scale inspirations.

The Civic and S2000 kits are sold separately, but each kit includes everything you need to snap together your very own 1:32-scale model, with hinged doors, decals for customization, a metal signature plate, and two sets of wheel covers, as well as a matching Hot Wheels version of the same car. The kits cost $22, and these two models join the preexisting lineup that includes an Audi RS2 Avant, a Maserati MC20, a custom '68 Chevrolet Camaro, a custom '62 Chevy Pickup, a 1990 Acura NSX, and a few race cars. Mattel also sells larger 1:16-scale and 1:12-scale kits of cars like the Audi R8 LMS and Mercedes-Benz 300SL.