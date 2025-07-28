Your Real Car Needs Hot Wheels-Style Wheels

Remember playing with Hot Wheels as a kid? Well, I say "as a kid" but I have a widebody R32 Skyline GT-R on my desk right now. The die cast cars we had as kids lacked the perfect replica Volk TE37s of that modern car however — the toys we had were simpler, less refined, and are more deeply etched into our early love of cars. Search back into those early automotive memories, and you may well find something familiar on that Civic above: Those classic Ultra Hot wheels.

Mattel ran the original Ultra Hots line in the mid-'80s, with bright paint and these distinctive "low friction" wheels. The company brought back the line twice more — though only the current revival has the classic wheels intact — but the wheel artists over at Concept Car Studio decided to beat Mattel at its own game. Why settle for a classic Hot Wheels wheel design brought back in die cast, when it could be applied to your real-life tuner car?