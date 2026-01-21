Can You Still Buy Tires With White Letters?

The majority of motorists are more interested in getting more miles out of their tires, rather than trying to find the best-looking rubber, but enthusiasts will find a way to tweak every single aesthetic detail they can — tires included. There are a whole host of different tire styles you can choose from, including low-profile tires for sports cars, off-road tires for your 4x4 project, and classic tires with historic tread patterns and fat sidewalls for your '60s weekend toy.

Another way to ensure your car stands out is by fitting tires with white lettering. Often dubbed RWL tires, for "raised white lettering," these first appeared decades ago, and made their name when muscle cars landed in the '60s and early '70s. The design became popular on-track too, as it helped tire manufacturers get their logos seen by the crowds and fans watching the action on TV. A bright white "Goodyear" or "Dunlop" adorning the wheels of a dominant race winner sent a clear message to enthusiasts on which tires they should be buying next.

As is so often the way, though, the style died out. As the peak muscle car era came to a close around the mid-1970s, RWL tires began to be phased out — partly due to the arrival of low-profile tires. However, some might say RWL tires are essential for creating that perfect period look on a classic muscle car, so manufacturers continue to produce them.