Sales Numbers Are Bleak, Except For Cheaper, Smaller Cars That Aren't Built By American Car Companies

Our daily check in with the affordability crisis anyone with a brain saw coming years ago: yep, it's not good. Automotive News reports that new car sales this November are down overall by 6.3% over last year. Now that the rush of folks looking to act on the murdered EV tax credit are gone, EVs are being hit the hardest, but they are not alone. From Automotive News:

Sales of most EVs declined significantly, continuing a recent trend. While the overall market fell for the second consecutive month, some brands such as Toyota and Kia posted modest gains driven by strong demand for hybrids and lower-priced models. "People are looking for affordability right now," Jessica Caldwell, executive director of insights at Edmunds, told Automotive News. "We know there's higher prices, interest rates are still high from a historical perspective, and that is kind of coming to roost at this point in the year where people are more deal-oriented. Folks that offer vehicles in that vein are doing quite well." [...] GlobalData said sales of small and midsize nonpremium utility vehicles were particularly strong in November, leading to market share increases, as share for large pickups fell.

Sales are down, but not for Toyota and Kia, which saw modest gains during this bleak sales month thanks to smaller, more affordable SUVs and CUVs. Toyota won with big SUVs as well, like the Grand Highlander and Sequoia. Will tariffs push these massive SUVs from a foreign automaker into the unaffordable range, leaving Americans with no other choice than to turn to U.S. automakers again? I highly doubt it, because when both options are unaffordable, people will tend to the higher quality, longer lasting vehicle. When it comes to durability, Toyota still holds the crown in many consumer's hearts and minds, not to mention how many Toyotas are now built in the U.S.

So we are a country attempting protectionist policies in order to right the short-sighted business decisions of our industries while Japanese and Korean automakers clean up. Sounds familiar doesn't it? President Trump and his posse seems determined to send us back to the '80s in every way, shape and form.