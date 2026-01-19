Why Cheap Catalytic Converters Can End Up Costing You More

Catalytic converters were made mandatory in the U.S. in 1975 as part of the Clean Air Act, which itself was introduced in 1970. This meant that every vehicle from the '75 model year onward had to be equipped with one, and ever since, that's remained the case for gasoline-powered vehicles. Catalytic converters work by using precious metals to turn toxic exhaust gases into cleaner gases. Metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium trigger chemical reactions, and this turns gases such as carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides into less harmful substances, like water and nitrogen. So, it's easy to understand why catalytic converters are important, but that doesn't mean they are without their downsides.

A catalytic converter is essentially a pipe full of precious metals and materials, and, as such, they do not come cheap. They also don't last forever, and when it's time for a replacement — usually signified by a rotten egg smell, a check-engine light on the dash, or reduced engine performance — the price can be quite a shock. Even regular commuter cars can command north of $1,000 for a catalytic converter replacement, whereas cat replacements for performance and luxury cars can be significantly higher still, sometimes upward of $4,000.

Aftermarket catalytic converters are available, and they can sometimes be as cheap as $100, even direct-fit options. This may sound like a saving grace, but it's rarely a fitting long-term solution. There are a number of reasons why you may be better off shelling out for an OEM catalytic converter, rather than opting for a cheap aftermarket unit, including durability, ease of fit, and efficiency.