Boondocking Is Not Legal Everywhere, But Here's Where You Can Go To Check

Did you know there are people who actually pay for campsites? Ha! The suckers! If you like to boondock, you know about camping or parking overnight for free. These spots typically don't have electrical or water hookups. Of course, you can't boondock just anywhere you feel like — some states make sleeping in your car almost impossible. Most property owners and localities don't like for travelers to just pull over and stay all night. But there are plenty of places to boondock all over the United States, if you know where to look.

And knowing where to look is the key. You may already know about BLM land, which is managed by the federal government. If all you know about boondocking you learned from YouTube, you may have been led to believe that all of the federally managed land that allows boondocking is in the southwestern states. But most national forests, which exist all over the country, will let you camp for free, as well. Multiple state forests also allow free dispersed camping. Just check the websites of these agencies to find out. Of course, to locate individual dispersed camping spots or places like Costco where you can park overnight, you'll need the help of apps and websites.

Apps with free versions include Campendium and iOverlander 2, while freecampsites.net is entirely free. And, of course, there are paid apps like The Dyrt. There are also navigation apps, like Gaia GPS, made specifically for using offline when navigating off-road trails. They can be very useful when you're boondocking deep in the, you know, boondocks. You may have to hunt for places to refill your water and empty your black tank (though some of these apps help with that, too), but you may never have to pay for another spot.