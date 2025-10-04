Does Costco Allow Overnight RV Stays In Their Parking Lots?

With the U.S. RV market achieving a value of over $21 billion in 2025, per Mordor Intelligence, there is no shortage of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, and travel trailers hitting the open road. But newcomers especially should be aware of things passengers can't do while an RV is being driven, and these rules differ between states. While a trip across the country can certainly be more convenient when you're toting a kitchen, bed, and bathroom along with you, RV travel also requires some planning. However, there can be circumstances where a designated campsite isn't an option, so you'll have to find somewhere else to sleep.

Fortunately, at select Costco locations, you can secure a spot in their parking lot for the night. There are a few things to keep in mind, though. First and foremost, not every store offers this service. In fact, in some cases, the decision isn't even Costco's, as some city ordinances won't allow overnight RV camping in retail parking lots. Also, even if you've heard a particular Costco allows it, you'll still need to speak with the manager and ask permission — don't simply pull in without communicating with the store. You'll also want to be familiar with any rules Costco has for overnight RV stays. But let's say the Costco nearest your location flat out denies your request, what then?