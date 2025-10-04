Does Costco Allow Overnight RV Stays In Their Parking Lots?
With the U.S. RV market achieving a value of over $21 billion in 2025, per Mordor Intelligence, there is no shortage of motorhomes, fifth-wheels, and travel trailers hitting the open road. But newcomers especially should be aware of things passengers can't do while an RV is being driven, and these rules differ between states. While a trip across the country can certainly be more convenient when you're toting a kitchen, bed, and bathroom along with you, RV travel also requires some planning. However, there can be circumstances where a designated campsite isn't an option, so you'll have to find somewhere else to sleep.
Fortunately, at select Costco locations, you can secure a spot in their parking lot for the night. There are a few things to keep in mind, though. First and foremost, not every store offers this service. In fact, in some cases, the decision isn't even Costco's, as some city ordinances won't allow overnight RV camping in retail parking lots. Also, even if you've heard a particular Costco allows it, you'll still need to speak with the manager and ask permission — don't simply pull in without communicating with the store. You'll also want to be familiar with any rules Costco has for overnight RV stays. But let's say the Costco nearest your location flat out denies your request, what then?
If a particular Costco doesn't allow RVs to stay overnight, you still have some free options
Costco isn't the only business that might allow you to spend the night in their parking lot. Other retailers, some restaurants, and truck stops can still accommodate your vehicle overnight. You can try places like Walmart, Home Depot, and Cabela's, for example. But, similar to Costco, it needs to be in a city without any laws against it. Laws regarding recreational vehicles can vary substantially across the country, and, believe it or not, it's illegal to live in an RV on your own property in some U.S. states. Also, you still need to okay it with the store manager first.
Beyond those options, you can also try Cracker Barrel restaurants, which may allow weary travels a reprieve from the highway. According to a seasoned RVer, many casinos may also accommodate overnight parking. However, if there is a high-profile show or event and space is limited, you may have to pay a fee. You might also be in luck if you're near a Camping World, which sells RVs, but may be able to offer you a spot for the night. Finally, truck stops like Flying J, and Love's can potentially take you in and offer some additional services, like a dump station and propane fill-up.
Things to keep in mind when a business allows your RV to stay the night
When a retailer gives you permission to park your RV overnight in their lot, it should be treated differently than a campground. Some RVers advise that it's best to go under-the-radar as much as possible. Ideally, you arrive late in the evening, and quietly lie down for the night, attracting as little attention to your rig as possible. You'll also want to park in the rear of the lot, as retailers won't appreciate a big motorhome taking parking spaces from customers close to the entrance. Furthermore, don't leave behind any trash or other evidence of your stay, as some businesses have stopped allowing RV's overnight as a result of careless travelers not cleaning up after themselves.
In terms of truck stops specifically, you should avoid parking with the big rigs. As one experienced RVer explained, those large spots are the only place for semis to park, whereas RVs have alternatives. Moreover, truckers are on the job, in comparison to an RVer, who is likely on holiday. Bottom line, some pre-planning can help reduce the chances of needing last minute accommodations, but in a pinch, there are still plenty of overnight RV options for responsible travelers.