Why Did Car Windshields Switch From Tempered To Laminated Glass?

The primary reason behind using laminated glass for car windshields has to do with safety. Of course, there are other added benefits, but ever since government safety standards came into effect, automotive glass, specifically windshields, has to be laminated. The Highway Safety Act, signed by President Lyndon Johnson, led to the formation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 1970. The agency established several standards dubbed FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) for various vehicle aspects, including automotive glass.

With the signing of the Highway Safety Act, it effectively became mandatory for automakers to use shatter-resistant windshields, which tempered glass is not. This meant laminated windshields were the way forward. For your information, FMVSS 205, 212, 216, and 219 are some of the standards pertaining to front windshields and vehicle windows.

Tempered glass is typically made by heating and then rapidly cooling the glass, whereas laminated glass uses a polyvinyl butyral (PVB) resin in its construction, sandwiched between two layers of glass. Although a tempered glass window is much stronger, it shatters into thousands of pebble-like lumps when broken, which laminated glass does not, as the glass pieces stick to the resin instead of scattering.