The Physics Of Slip Angle: Why Sliding Actually Makes You Faster

One of the concepts within vehicle dynamics that is often misunderstood, but vital in terms of gaining a competitive edge, is slip angle. Imagine taking a corner at speed on a track. There is a moment where your wheels are pointed in a different direction than the vehicle's direction of travel. It's more dramatic at higher speeds, and it happens in all sorts of cornering scenarios (not just on the track), but the difference between the direction of your car and its tires is slip angle. In drifting, slip angle is much more dramatic. But optimal slip angle for maximum performance is right on the ragged edge.

Slip angle allows a vehicle to achieve optimal grip for enhanced handling performance, without losing speed. Essentially, as the slip angle increases (around a corner), so does lateral force on the tires, but they can only handle it to a certain point (peak grip) before you begin gradually losing traction. Ideal slip angle isn't a static measurement, and depending on whether you're running street tires or racing tires, it could be at very different points during a high-speed corner.

The Drive recently broke down slip angle, demonstrating the concept on track, with their driver making a lot of steering adjustments around corners. Getting the right slip angle goes beyond just finding that optimum balance, as keeping that ideal slip angle through a corner is the real challenge. And from a driver's perspective, it'll require continual adjustments to steering throughout the turn.