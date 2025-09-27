The Reason Audis Are Known For Understeer

To start, it's important to state that Audis are not necessarily bad-handling cars. It's true, though, that they sport different handling characteristics compared to other premium German marques — such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW — whose performance models tend to be rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. Rear-wheel-drive cars tend to oversteer rather than understeer, and for the driving enthusiast, that is definitely the preference.

The difference between oversteer and understeer is simple and immediately noticeable when behind the wheel. Oversteer is when the rear of the car slides out when traction breaks, meaning the car starts to drift, with the rear sliding out towards the edge of the corner. With understeer, the front washes out when traction breaks, and the car then struggles to take the turn. Oversteer is controllable and can be quite enjoyable, whereas understeer is just frustrating and no fun at all.

The reason why Audis tend to understeer is really quite simple: it's due to the amount of weight that designers and engineers place over the front axle of these cars. Whereas competing automakers will place the engine further back, Audi's performance models have always been notoriously nose-heavy. Furthermore, while competing models are rear-wheel drive, with most of the drivetrain components at the rear of the car, Audi's performance models use the quattro all-wheel drive system. This too places weight over the car's nose. All that weight at the front end is what encourages the car to wash out and understeer when powering through the corners.