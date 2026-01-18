How Porsche And Ferrari Borrowed The Same Horse For Their Two Different Car Companies

There are plenty of car brand logos with hidden meanings, but the reason why Porsche and Ferrari both use a horse as their logo boils down to their individual histories, not branding strategy. Even though the resemblance is uncanny, both brands derived inspiration from independent moments in European history that just happened to revolve around one animal. Porsche's horse has direct ties with the land where the brand's story originates. The company was founded in Stuttgart, a city whose coat of arms has featured a rearing horse for centuries. To pay tribute to its origins, Porsche placed the horse at the center of a crest when it first introduced its logo in the early 1950s.

On the flip side, Ferrari's horse carries personal and symbolic significance. During World War I, Italian fighter pilot Francesco Baracca painted a prancing horse on his aircraft. After his passing, the horse became a symbol of his legacy. In 1923, when Enzo Ferrari (the founding father of Ferrari) won his first ever race in North Italy, he met Baracca's father and went on to develop a great friendship with his family. Enzo was eventually moved to adopt that very horse as a logo on his racing cars, believing it would bring good luck.

So, did either brand copy the other? Not really. The two brands share the same animal for entirely different reasons — and these aren't just the only two brands using the Stuttgart horse. A strange little car company called Steinwinter has basically the same exact logo as Ferrari.