Have Children Too Young To Drive? List Them On Your Michigan Car Insurance Policy...Or Else

If you have a teen who's finally old enough to learn how to drive, it makes sense that you would need to add them to your insurance policy before tossing them the keys to your car. That said, you probably wouldn't think to add an infant or a toddler to the same policy. And why would you? They're tiny and won't be driving for years. In most states, you would probably be right, but apparently, the state of Michigan is a little different, and failing to list your infant could cost you big time, ClickOnDetroit reports.

Initially, ClickOnDetroit focused on a single couple, Carson Howatt and Kara Vogel, who were told their Christmas Eve crash wouldn't be covered because they'd failed to list their toddler or new infant on their policy. Neither the 18-month-old nor the three-month-old were responsible for the crash — the other driver simply failed to yield in a roundabout. But when Geico found out they existed, it denied their claim, saying every member of the household had to be listed on the policy. Not everyone of driving age. Everyone. Including the baby that didn't even exist yet when they took out the policy.

When the news channel reached out to Geico, it said, "Due to Michigan Personal Injury Protection requirements, all household residents must be listed on the auto policy, regardless of age." Geico also claimed that all insurance companies in the state have the same policy. Eventually, though, Geico did say it planned to cover the crash in question.