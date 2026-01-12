These Are The Cars That Describe 2025

A first gen, first year, brand new car, probably something from Ford this year. Super exciting to have the first one, but plagued with problems

Started out the year on a high with shots of Malört for NYE (picking up the brand new car)

Start grad school (first big trip with the new car. Kind of expensive and scary, but a good opportunity)

Grandpa died 2 weeks later (big recall for major component like a fuel pump. Car out of commission for weeks)

Relatively smooth sailing (car is running fine with minor hiccups)

Multiple family members die in tragic accident (catastrophic failure, like a blown engine while on the highway during rush hour in the rain over the Fourth of July traveling rush; car out of commission for over a month and have to ride the bus to work)

Bought a small business with 2 other people literally the next day (new project car!)

Go full-time at my job I'm going to grad school for (car comes back with brand new engine, but it smells like old farts)

Drop one of my summer classes so I have to go a semester longer than I wanted (technician left an old cheese sandwich in the glove box and it started to mold)

Smooth sailing for a few months (cleaned the moldy sandwich out and now driving fine)

Parents have to put down two of their dogs (hit a major pothole on the way toThanksgiving, blow out two tires)

Parents get 2 new puppies (get brand new tires that are leagues nicer than the old ones)

Celebrate NYE at new business surrounded by loved ones (car did holiday travel no prob)