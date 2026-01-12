These Are The Cars That Describe 2025
Last week we asked the Jalopnik audience to reflect, and describe 2025 as a car. An abstract question no doubt, but I'm happy to announce that you all really understood the assignment. From clapped out Camrys to burning dump trucks, I'm glad to learn that I wasn't the only one who had ups and downs this year. This is just a selection of a few of my favorite answers, but there were plenty more answers that will give you a good chuckle so I implore you to go back and read more of them.
My answer was a 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider, since my 2025 felt short, involved lots of toplessness, and had more than its fair share of breakdowns. Some folks chose to answer with cars that describe their experience in 2025, and others chose to ascribe vehicles to the global goings-on of 2025, both of which are great approaches. These are a few of my favorite answers from the Jalopnik audience, sharing what car they think best describes 2025. Here's to a less chaotic 2026, though so far that's not necessarily been the case.
A crashed 2000s Toyota Camry
I see this car on my morning commute everyday. It's a early 2000s Camry that's been in an accident. It's a wreck but it keeps chugging along. That's how I feel, that's how 2025 felt. Hopefully it'll make it to the shop and get some repairs in 2026.
Or it'll just get into another accident, but still keep going.
Submitted by: Minivanman
An Edsel
2025 was an Edsel. It was heralded by many as a new and triumphant era of patriotism (good old American know how) and good value. Sadly, it was garbage and costs way too much in the initial investment and the long run. It was an unsustainable model, doomed to the dust bin of yesterday.
Submitted by: Gregg Simmons
A used Land Rover Range Rover
A used Range Rover. Expensive, pretentious and everything is broken because it costs too much to fix. And we're stuck with it because we're so far underwater on the loan.
Submitted by: Don Jackson
Clapped out Dodge Durango
It would be a clapped out Durango with a failing tie rod that caused it to pull excessively to the right.
Submitted by: BuddyS
A dumptruck
Runaway dump truck: on fire, heading for a cliff, with nobody at the wheel.
Submitted by: Funky Dynamite
A 2012 Dodge Dart
2012 Dodge Dart. Bringing back something from the past that wasn't that great to begin with. Hopefully this disaster only lasts four years like the "new" Dart."
Submitted by: bc222
A Ford Pinto
Ford Pinto about to be rear ended.
Submitted by: Red_five_24
An egregiously lifted truck
2025 was a big lifted bro-dozer pickup truck with wide chrome wheels sticking out the side, rubberband tires, big chrome pipes belching smoke in defiance of mother nature, and the rear Carolina squated making both them and other drivers on the road unsafe. This was the vehicle of 2025 literally and figuratively.
Submitted by: Psycho78
A Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness
My 2025 was great. I had a ton of adventures on rivers and in the mountains. We did a couple of back country camping trips, went to the coast a bunch to visit our kids and camp on beaches. Winter kicked off with a couple of good ski days so far and I started planning a winter camping trip for this coming February. Work was solid and fun. The family was super stable with a kid in grad school and the other beginning her arts career.
It wasn't a flashy year because we're not flashy people.
I think my year was a Crosstrek Wilderness. Adventurous, fun, reliable, go anywhere and do anything.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
A first-gen Ford Explorer
90's Ford Explorer with those faulty Firestone tires.
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
A first model-year Ford
A first gen, first year, brand new car, probably something from Ford this year. Super exciting to have the first one, but plagued with problems
Started out the year on a high with shots of Malört for NYE (picking up the brand new car)
Start grad school (first big trip with the new car. Kind of expensive and scary, but a good opportunity)
Grandpa died 2 weeks later (big recall for major component like a fuel pump. Car out of commission for weeks)
Relatively smooth sailing (car is running fine with minor hiccups)
Multiple family members die in tragic accident (catastrophic failure, like a blown engine while on the highway during rush hour in the rain over the Fourth of July traveling rush; car out of commission for over a month and have to ride the bus to work)
Bought a small business with 2 other people literally the next day (new project car!)
Go full-time at my job I'm going to grad school for (car comes back with brand new engine, but it smells like old farts)
Drop one of my summer classes so I have to go a semester longer than I wanted (technician left an old cheese sandwich in the glove box and it started to mold)
Smooth sailing for a few months (cleaned the moldy sandwich out and now driving fine)
Parents have to put down two of their dogs (hit a major pothole on the way toThanksgiving, blow out two tires)
Parents get 2 new puppies (get brand new tires that are leagues nicer than the old ones)
Celebrate NYE at new business surrounded by loved ones (car did holiday travel no prob)
Submitted by: Haricot_Rogue
A Jeep 4xe
It would be a Jeep 4xe.
Lots of booms and busts, of greats and horrible. Often linked to our geopolitical state, and later in the year, more domestic (to the home) issues.
Ironically, I actually drive a Grand Cherokee 4xe LOL. So life and the car have been very similar this past year.
Submitted by: JohnnyBee