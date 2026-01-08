If Your 2025 Was A Car, What Car Would It Be?

If you're reading this, then congratulations! You made it to the other side of 2025, despite the universe's best efforts. You lived through the first few months of the second Trump presidency and all the wonderful things that brought like tariffs and ICE raids, the early stages of the AI revolution, the advent of the Labubu, and various climate disasters. I for one am happy to wash my hands of 2025, but before we do, I have a question for you: if 2025 was a car, what car would it be?

Maybe it's the fact that many of us are constantly connected to the news cycle, but it has proven to be supremely difficult to keep track of the various different global disasters that went on last year. Maybe your year was different, though! Maybe 2025 was the year that your business took off, or you invested in gold before President Trump's antics drove every other investor in the world to buy gold and drive the price up. Either way, we want to know what car you think best suits the way you experienced the fateful year of 2025. Let us know in the comments!