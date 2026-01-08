If Your 2025 Was A Car, What Car Would It Be?
If you're reading this, then congratulations! You made it to the other side of 2025, despite the universe's best efforts. You lived through the first few months of the second Trump presidency and all the wonderful things that brought like tariffs and ICE raids, the early stages of the AI revolution, the advent of the Labubu, and various climate disasters. I for one am happy to wash my hands of 2025, but before we do, I have a question for you: if 2025 was a car, what car would it be?
Maybe it's the fact that many of us are constantly connected to the news cycle, but it has proven to be supremely difficult to keep track of the various different global disasters that went on last year. Maybe your year was different, though! Maybe 2025 was the year that your business took off, or you invested in gold before President Trump's antics drove every other investor in the world to buy gold and drive the price up. Either way, we want to know what car you think best suits the way you experienced the fateful year of 2025. Let us know in the comments!
My 2025 would be a 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider
If I had to choose a car to describe my experience in 2025, it would be a 1992 Alfa Romeo Spider. Why, you ask? Because, much like a 34-year-old Italian roadster, it was short, and when everything worked right it was great, but the reality is I endured a lot of tough moments and breakdowns. At some points it really felt like I ran on 34-year-old Italian electronics that were struggling to handle modern demands, but throughout it all, I still looked damn good, and had lots of topless fun.
Old Alfas are notoriously unreliable, and have frequent breakdowns, which also accurately describes a few of my days in 2025. But, on the days that the old Alfa is running right, it provides immense fun and joy, especially winding through mountain roads and canyon roads, which also describes some of my days in 2025 on the beach in Malibu or hiking in the mountains. Hopefully that gives you an idea of how to answer such a silly and abstract question, so let us know what car best describes your experience in 2025. There are no wrong answers!