Japanese Train Station Inaugurates Third Cat Stationmaster, Yontama

Japan is so much better at transit than the United States. Not only do they have high-speed rail over there, but they have stations with the best stationmasters around: Cats. The country's Kishi Station has long been famous for its feline stationmaster, Tama, who passed away back in 2015 — but her legacy has carried on, with Kishi Station welcoming its third-generation station cat this month. This is Yontama, who was just promoted to the station's top job according to the Japan News.

Kishi Station is located in the southern Japanese mainland, south of Osaka in the prefecture of Wakayama, and it was very nearly shuttered the mid-2000s due to low ridership. By 2006, only one employee remained at the station: Tama, the calico cat who acted as stationmaster. Tama's popularity brought Kishi Station back from the brink, to the point that it was entirely demolished and remodeled in 2010 — with a new design in Tama's image.