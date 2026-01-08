Florida's Censored Pride Crosswalks Are Already Showing Through

What's particularly interesting about the Oviedo crosswalk is just how the black paint has worn off. It's not from foot traffic, but it's been scraped off in two straight lines — lines that appear to show tire tread lines, and that continue off of the crosswalk onto the unpainted asphalt ahead. This black paint was worn off by a car, though it's unclear whether it was done through acceleration or deceleration. Were it a burnout, one would expect to see some rubber deposits by the bottom of the frame that don't appear present; if it were braking, it would have to be a car without ABS.

It's not clear if a single driver intentionally used their car's wheels to remove the black paint, or if its removal was simply a result of someone using the low-traction nature of crosswalk paint to kick off a burnout, but either way the result is clear: The layer of paint meant to hide queer life away is paper-thin and easy to remove. No esteemed journalist would ever directly advocate for such removal, of course, but it stands as a nice metaphor. Pick away at anywhere that the right has tried to paint things as black and white, and you'll find a vibrant history beneath just the thinnest of papering over.