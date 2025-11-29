This Texas Town Is Losing Its Buddy Holly Crosswalk As Collateral Damage In The Culture War

There's a truly baffling trend right now in red states, where state and local governments are cracking down on crosswalks. It started over in Florida, where the state's scorched-earth approach to queer erasure demanded the removal of a Pride crosswalk that served as a memorial to victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting back in 2016. Lubbock, the hometown of Buddy Holly, is caught up in the mix — authorities have demanded that the town's glasses-shaped crosswalks be painted over with squared-off white lines, according to local outlet WFAA.

The crosswalks, which span a single intersection of Lubbock, were painted in 2020 to memorialize Holly according to a New York Times piece on their removal. Local regulators don't actually seem to want the glasses gone, but they're following a request from U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — a document that requested "intersections and crosswalks ... be kept free from distractions. This includes political messages of any nature, artwork, or anything else that detracts from the core mission of driver and pedestrian safety."