Caterham's Purist-Focused $135,000 Electric Sports Car Is Coming To The U.S. In 2027

The Caterham representative told Car and Driver that the Project V will appeal to the sports car fans who are waiting for the electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman, which he believes to be "a lot of people." Other benchmarked specs include a 0-to-62-mph time under 4.5 seconds and a 143-mph top speed, made possible by a single rear-mounted 400-volt Yamaha e-axle that combines an inverter, reduction gear, and a permanent-magnet synchronous motor. Total output is 268 horsepower, and Caterham estimates the Project V's WLTP range to be around 250 miles, so the EPA range will likely be closer to 200 miles. Unlike the famed Caterham Seven, the Project V will be fitted with ABS, traction control, and airbags, but it will retain an uncomplicated interior design.

Unlike most EVs, the Project V will have two liquid-cooled 27-kWh battery packs, one in the center tunnel between the front footwells and the other under the rear seats, to mimic the weight distribution of the Seven. The Caterham spokesperson said "We're not looking to assist the drive, we're just going for the minimum amount of traction control that we absolutely have to have," so we can still expect a connected driving experience. This battery layout also allows for the driver's seat to be mounted as close to the ground as possible, which should help make the driving experience more exciting.

Caterham

Caterham hopes the Project V will offer the brand a new platform to perfect over the course of several future decades, in the way that the Caterham Seven has done with the original Lotus Seven platform. Though the performance specs aren't particularly impressive on their own, Caterhams have never been about the on-paper experience, they're about providing a fun experience from behind the wheel, and if the Project V can bring that into the electrified age, it should be a hit.