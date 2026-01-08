Caterham's Purist-Focused $135,000 Electric Sports Car Is Coming To The U.S. In 2027
The only way to buy a new Caterham in the United States has been through a handful of independent importers, but that's about to change. The vaunted old-school British sports car maker announced that it has plans to produce its new Project V electric sports car at a full scale, and sell it globally in 2027. At CES in Las Vegas this week, a Caterham Cars overseas representative told Car and Driver that the company will start taking the American market seriously. The company has produced an electric concept before, but it only ran for 20 minutes, and the Project V will be a much more complete car.
Caterham is best known for its modern renditions of the iconic bugeye Lotus Seven roadster that pack upwards of 300 horsepower under the narrow bonnet of the ultra-light fun machines. Though these tiny track stars are technically available in the U.S., they are specialized vehicles so you won't find a gaggle of them sitting on dealer lots. Caterham plans to change that with the Project V, though, which is slated to receive all the necessary approvals and safety features to be federalized and sold as a street legal automobile like any other car on U.S. roads. When it reaches American shores it should cost around $135,000.
Project V will retain Caterham's lightweight, fun ethos
The Caterham representative told Car and Driver that the Project V will appeal to the sports car fans who are waiting for the electric Porsche Boxster and Cayman, which he believes to be "a lot of people." Other benchmarked specs include a 0-to-62-mph time under 4.5 seconds and a 143-mph top speed, made possible by a single rear-mounted 400-volt Yamaha e-axle that combines an inverter, reduction gear, and a permanent-magnet synchronous motor. Total output is 268 horsepower, and Caterham estimates the Project V's WLTP range to be around 250 miles, so the EPA range will likely be closer to 200 miles. Unlike the famed Caterham Seven, the Project V will be fitted with ABS, traction control, and airbags, but it will retain an uncomplicated interior design.
Unlike most EVs, the Project V will have two liquid-cooled 27-kWh battery packs, one in the center tunnel between the front footwells and the other under the rear seats, to mimic the weight distribution of the Seven. The Caterham spokesperson said "We're not looking to assist the drive, we're just going for the minimum amount of traction control that we absolutely have to have," so we can still expect a connected driving experience. This battery layout also allows for the driver's seat to be mounted as close to the ground as possible, which should help make the driving experience more exciting.
Caterham hopes the Project V will offer the brand a new platform to perfect over the course of several future decades, in the way that the Caterham Seven has done with the original Lotus Seven platform. Though the performance specs aren't particularly impressive on their own, Caterhams have never been about the on-paper experience, they're about providing a fun experience from behind the wheel, and if the Project V can bring that into the electrified age, it should be a hit.