Do Dimpled Pistons Really Improve Diesel Engine Performance?

So the obvious question is why are dimpled pistons still a niche modification instead of being the standard design? If the tests are to be believed, they are winning the debate across the board, with measurable improvements in fuel economy, power, and emissions, like these mods that actually make your car faster. Well, like everything in life, not everything is as black and white as it seems. OEMs would not have let this slide under their noses if the gains were as massive as claimed. They spend a lot of resources trying to get the piston geometry just right after all, and they would have jumped at the chance to implement dimples if they thought the effort would be worth it.

But manufacturers have to cross a lot of hurdles that aftermarket suppliers don't face. When you are building millions of engines, even a few extra minutes of machining time add up, and the cost might not justify what benefits the dimples provide. Then there comes the technical scrutiny. There have been arguments that the sharp edges and cavities that come with dimples could actually increase the buildup of carbon and, at high loads, cause undesirable combustion behavior. There's also the fundamental matter that an increase in surface area causes an increase in heat loss as well, which hurts efficiency.