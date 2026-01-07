An Electric Minivan Was Exactly What Lucid Needed To Boost Sales Big Time
If you want to make money in the car business, especially as a startup, you need some sort of SUV in your lineup. You don't have to like it, but that's just the way it is. Heck, even Ferrari now offers a $400,000 crossover. So, when Lucid announced the Gravity SUV, it just made sense. Except the design ended up being a lot more minivan-like than a lot of people expected. Obviously, no one could possibly want a luxury minivan without sliding doors that's also electric, right? Not necessarily. Despite whatever rumors you may have heard about Lucid's imminent demise, sales were way up in 2025.
According to Lucid, total production hit 18,378 units last year, with total deliveries being 15,841. That's a drop in the bucket compared to Tesla, but unlike Tesla, Lucid is an actual luxury brand. The least-expensive vehicle it currently sells, the Air Pure, may be an incredible car for the money, but it still starts north of $70,000. Naturally sales are going to be lower, especially from a much newer company. But unless you're one of those sick freaks we love around here who obsesses over sales data, you may not realize 18,000-unit production figure marks a 104% increase compared to 2024.
Since Gravity production began in late December, Lucid's 2024 numbers did include a handful of Gravities, but it still only built 9,029 vehicles that year, while delivering 10,241 of them. If Lucid keeps that year-over-year growth going, before you know it, annual sales will eclipse the estimated number of atoms in the known universe.
An even better Q4
Okay, so maybe it wouldn't be the best idea for Lucid to count on annual production doubling indefinitely, but maybe don't dismiss the possibility for 2026. Lucid says it built 8,412 vehicles in Q4 and delivered 5,345, which puts that single quarter's production within spitting distance of its previous year's total. Q4 production was also reportedly 116% higher than Q3 2025 and 248% more than the 3,386 vehicles it built in Q4 2024.
That said, Q4 deliveries were only 31% higher than the were in Q3 and a little more than half the total number delivered in all of 2024. So there's still room for improvement, but let's also not pretend that most CEOs wouldn't strangle their own mother if it meant they could boost deliveries by 31% from one quarter to the next. Of course, those CEOs also probably aren't brave enough to build a luxury electric minivan, so it's unlikely they'll ever see that kind of growth.
Of course, naturally, you're all probably itching for a model-specific breakdown. Are we talking a 60/40 split between the Gravity and the Air? 70/30? Maybe even 80/20? Sadly, I can't tell you because Lucid didn't include that information in its press release, and a Lucid spokesperson told me they don't have a precise breakout. But the rep did confirm that the Gravity accounted for the majority of production in Q4.
It's just nice to see that basically building a luxury electric minivan didn't actually doom Lucid and send it into immediate bankruptcy. Minivans remain the best family-haulers, and once again, their supremacy cannot be denied.