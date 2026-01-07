An Electric Minivan Was Exactly What Lucid Needed To Boost Sales Big Time

Okay, so maybe it wouldn't be the best idea for Lucid to count on annual production doubling indefinitely, but maybe don't dismiss the possibility for 2026. Lucid says it built 8,412 vehicles in Q4 and delivered 5,345, which puts that single quarter's production within spitting distance of its previous year's total. Q4 production was also reportedly 116% higher than Q3 2025 and 248% more than the 3,386 vehicles it built in Q4 2024.

That said, Q4 deliveries were only 31% higher than the were in Q3 and a little more than half the total number delivered in all of 2024. So there's still room for improvement, but let's also not pretend that most CEOs wouldn't strangle their own mother if it meant they could boost deliveries by 31% from one quarter to the next. Of course, those CEOs also probably aren't brave enough to build a luxury electric minivan, so it's unlikely they'll ever see that kind of growth.

Of course, naturally, you're all probably itching for a model-specific breakdown. Are we talking a 60/40 split between the Gravity and the Air? 70/30? Maybe even 80/20? Sadly, I can't tell you because Lucid didn't include that information in its press release, and a Lucid spokesperson told me they don't have a precise breakout. But the rep did confirm that the Gravity accounted for the majority of production in Q4.

It's just nice to see that basically building a luxury electric minivan didn't actually doom Lucid and send it into immediate bankruptcy. Minivans remain the best family-haulers, and once again, their supremacy cannot be denied.