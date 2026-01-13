Is It Legal For Motorcycles To Pop A Wheelie On The Highway?

For the uninitiated, "wheelie" is a term that refers to lifting the front wheel of a motorcycle off the ground while riding (though the term applies to other vehicles too). A wheelie is officially recognized by Merriam-Webster, and the Urban Dictionary defines it as "the coolest trick ever." But, despite those broad definitions, "wheelie" isn't a very legally robust term, so determining the legality of pulling one, especially on the highway, requires a bit of sleuthing.

Generally speaking, doing a wheelie on public roads is illegal in the U.S., but the exact legal codes that apply to wheelies vary by state. A handful of states have specific language prohibiting the operation of a motorcycle with only one wheel on the ground (specifically, Florida, Maine, Illinois, and Tennessee). According to Florida's State Legislature and its motor vehicle statutes, "A person shall ride upon a motorcycle or moped only while sitting astride the seat, with both wheels on the ground at all times." So, no side-saddle sitting, and no wheelies.

In most other states, legal prohibition against wheelies typically falls under a broader set of reckless driving laws, and the application of those laws is often up to law enforcement's discretion. In other words, in pretty much every state, there's room in the law for police to pull you over for doing a wheelie, especially if the officer deems it to be reckless.