Is It Legal For Motorcycles To Pop A Wheelie On The Highway?
For the uninitiated, "wheelie" is a term that refers to lifting the front wheel of a motorcycle off the ground while riding (though the term applies to other vehicles too). A wheelie is officially recognized by Merriam-Webster, and the Urban Dictionary defines it as "the coolest trick ever." But, despite those broad definitions, "wheelie" isn't a very legally robust term, so determining the legality of pulling one, especially on the highway, requires a bit of sleuthing.
Generally speaking, doing a wheelie on public roads is illegal in the U.S., but the exact legal codes that apply to wheelies vary by state. A handful of states have specific language prohibiting the operation of a motorcycle with only one wheel on the ground (specifically, Florida, Maine, Illinois, and Tennessee). According to Florida's State Legislature and its motor vehicle statutes, "A person shall ride upon a motorcycle or moped only while sitting astride the seat, with both wheels on the ground at all times." So, no side-saddle sitting, and no wheelies.
In most other states, legal prohibition against wheelies typically falls under a broader set of reckless driving laws, and the application of those laws is often up to law enforcement's discretion. In other words, in pretty much every state, there's room in the law for police to pull you over for doing a wheelie, especially if the officer deems it to be reckless.
What are the consequences for wheelies?
In addition to being extremely physically dangerous (you can lose your ability to steer, increase your risk of crashing, roll back on yourself... need I go on?), getting caught doing a wheelie could leave you subject to some serious legal consequences. In many states, like Nevada, wheelies may be considered trick driving and classified as reckless driving.
In most states, reckless driving is penalized heavily across the board with four-digit fines as a common penalty. In New York, for example, reckless driving is considered a criminal offense, and it can result in jail time — well beyond the standard traffic violation fines and license points. A bill proposed in Virginia last year would, if passed, allow judges to order those convicted of reckless driving to install speed limiters in their cars — although it's unclear if that law could extend to motorcycles and wheelies. The moral of the story here is that the legal ramifications of reckless driving convictions are serious, and wheelies can fall within the legally enforceable definition of reckless driving.
So what's the best course of action? Well, regardless of how fun wheelies might look and feel, it's probably smart to leave the trick driving for the experts on closed courses. But if you can't help yourself, maybe consider getting a tiny electric pit bike and taking it to your local skate park for wheelies. Better yet, go above the standard MSF course and take a proper wheelie course at your local race track.