This Electric Pit Bike Can Allow Anyone To Do A Wheelie

Aside from wearing a leather jacket and saying, "Ayyy," nothing makes you look cooler on a motorcycle than popping a wheelie. I'm terrible at them, despite many years on two wheels. I even struggle to do small, practical wheelies off-road to get over obstacles on the trail. That's why the Wheelie Fun Bike caught my eye. It promises to make even the world's worst wheelie popper (me) look like an expert by lifting that front wheel with just a press of a button.

In standard "Push to Wheelie" mode, all you have to do is push and hold that big red button by the right handlebar grip, and the bike will automatically lift and hold the front wheel in the air all by itself. You can adjust your speed on one wheel by leaning forward to go faster or leaning back to slow down. Keep leaning back past a full stop, and it'll do a wheelie in reverse. Try that at the next Grom squad meetup to make some heads spin.

While no skill is required to wheelie the Wheelie Fun Bike, the bike will help you learn those skills if you wish. An alternate "Digital Wheelie Bar" mode will leave the wheelies to you, but save you from tipping over backwards if you lean back too far, just like a physical wheelie bar would. That's a great way to avoid embarrassment, as well as injury, while learning to wheelie.