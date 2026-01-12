Which Corvette Had The LS3 V8?

The Chevrolet Corvette is an American institution. As one of the nation's favorite sports cars, it's been on the scene since the early 1950s. There have been some great Corvettes, and some that are best left unvisited — like the shameful California-only Corvette with its 305-ci V8 engine that barely kicked out 180 horses.

Throughout those decades, we've seen the muscle car genre explode in popularity. We've also witnessed the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the implementation of the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standard, and ever-stricter emission regulations. Plus, we've seen the rapid expansion of turbocharging and electrification tech. So needless to say, the method of motivation for the Corvette has changed dramatically over those years.

Some of the engines featured under the 'Vette's hood have gone down in history as legends, such as the Blue Flame inline-six that powered very early examples and the L88 V8, which impressed during the height of the muscle car era. Another V8 which did the rounds, albeit much later, was the LS3. This particular V8 is a member of the modern LS family of GM V8 engines, as the name would suggest. LS engines are modern small-block engines, and the first — the LS1 — arrived in 1997 under the C5 Corvette's hood.

Numerous iterations followed before the LS3's arrival in 2008. And just like the LS1, it debuted in a Corvette — the C6 Corvette, to be specific, although the C6 had been around for a few years prior to its marriage with the LS3. The engine itself is a small-block V8 with a 6.2-liter capacity. It's naturally aspirated, and although it first appeared in the C6, it found its way under the hood of many other GM products too.