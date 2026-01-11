Why European Traffic Lights Show Red And Yellow At The Same Time

At first glance, European traffic lights look the same as the ones most American drivers are used to: red on top, amber in the middle, green on the bottom (unless you're in one of the few states where the signal is mounted horizontally). The difference is the order they appear in. When transitioning from red to green, in many European countries, including the U.K., Germany, and Poland, both the red and amber lights light up simultaneously for a brief moment.

That combination exists to signal the drivers that the red phase is ending and the green phase is about to start. It's a "get ready" alert for the drivers, so that they know in advance what decision to make. The sequence still uses a single amber light when transitioning from green to red, so drivers get a warning signal on both ends.

The key difference between U.S. and European states is that in the U.S., whether the signal is turning from red to green or green to red, only the yellow light comes up during the transition. With the European sequence, both transitions are clearly marked.