Waymo's Driverless Robotaxis Still Need A Lot Of Human Assistance, But Not For The Reason You'd Expect

It isn't just open doors that cause problems, either. Sometimes Waymo's robotaxis run out of juice before they can reach a charging station and need to be towed, and sometimes, they just freeze. During a recent power outage in San Francisco, Waymo's robotaxis should have been able to operate like normal, but as a Waymo spokesperson told the Post, "the sheer scale of the outage led to instances where vehicles remained stationary longer than usual to confirm the state of the affected intersections." With so many problems happening all at once, "tow-truck companies in San Francisco received a flurry of requests to retrieve Waymo vehicles." As the Post put it:

Behind the scenes, the company's vehicles in San Francisco sent a "concentrated spike" of requests for help to remote human workers, the company said in a Tuesday blog post. A Waymo robotaxi can navigate defunct traffic signals but sometimes needs to check in with fleet response agents to "ensure it makes the safest choice," the blog post said. The power outage triggered a "backlog" in those requests, causing the vehicles to block traffic.

Additionally, while $20 to close a door may sound like a pretty good deal, that isn't necessarily the case. Waymo doesn't share its stuck robotaxis' exact locations with the rescuers, with one operator telling the Post, "We can spend anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour just looking for the vehicle." Since Waymo also uses all-wheel-drive EVs, the towing companies have to use a flatbed, which normally costs a lot more than the "$60 to $80" that Waymo offers on Honk. Still, no one's forcing anyone to take those jobs.

If you ask Waymo, it will tell you that, overall, issues with riders closing doors properly are pretty rare and city-wide power outages are even more rare, which is probably true, even in California. After all, let's not forget that Enron intentionally caused California's energy crisis and the ensuing blackouts. If anything, the 2001 blackouts demonstrated a need for more regulations and government oversight, not less. But those issues do still occur, and every time they do, it's a good reminder that even the most advanced robotaxis in the U.S. still need human help in order to operate.