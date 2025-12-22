San Francisco Power Outage Stopped Waymos Dead In Intersections

Videos out of San Francisco show Waymo's autonomous cars just stopped, with their hazards on, in the middle of lanes and intersections. They don't seem to make any effort to get out of their predicament, or out of the way of drivers who can actually navigate a power outage — they're just sitting there, menacingly. Passengers stuck in those intersections, in those unmoving cars, couldn't even reach Waymo support by phone. Eventually, the AV operator gave up, and just paused service for the entire Bay Area.

Power outages are a freak occurrence, sure, but roads are full of freak occurrences — anything that wants to operate a car should be equipped to handle unforeseen situations. This San Francisco outage is just a reminder that autonomous cars are still learning, still gathering data, and still not ready for the prime time. They're just getting all their practice on the same public streets that you drive and walk on, so you may be caught behind one as it learns to navigate something new.