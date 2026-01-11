Do Rubber Bushings Need Grease? Here's What You Need To Know

If your car maintenance skills cover changing engine oil and replacing spark plugs, you should be maintaining your car's rubber bushings by periodically cleaning them and applying a light coating of grease. Rubber bushings often go unnoticed since they're typically a part of your car's suspension system, staying hidden from view. The simple design and hidden nature of rubber bushings make them easy to forget. However, they play an important role in your vehicle's stability on the road, making them an important car maintenance item you should check on before there's a problem.

Rubber bushings need grease for its use as lubrication. With an insufficient supply of it, the bushings can wear more quickly, which might result in a squeaking noise that occurs when driving over bumps. Advanced bushing wear can be especially problematic, as it could potentially cause reduced steering control.

With their location on the undercarriage of the vehicle, bushings are subject to normal wear and tear as part of the suspension system. They also encounter severe environmental conditions, like temperature extremes, road grime, and winter road salts. The best way to combat these assaults on your car's rubber bushings is periodic maintenance. Steps to properly maintain your rubber bushings include cleaning away any old grease and grime with a degreaser before applying new grease — but not every type of grease is safe to use on every type of rubber.