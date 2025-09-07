5th Wheel Or Gooseneck Trailer? Pros, Cons, And How To Choose

So, you've decided to get into the RV lifestyle, and now you've got some decisions to make. You already have your tow vehicle — a heavy-duty pickup, maybe a 1-ton dually. Now you've got to find an RV trailer. But should you go with a 5th wheel trailer or a harder-to-find gooseneck RV trailer? If you've ever spent any time at a campground, you may have noticed that most of the large RV trailers there were 5th wheels. Why do so many RVers seem to go with 5th wheels over goosenecks?

It turns out there are lots of reasons why 5th wheel RV trailers are more common and easier to find than gooseneck RV trailers. If you're looking for a smoother, stabler, more comfortable ride to the next campground, 5th wheel trailers are the way to go. They're also easier to hitch and unhitch than a gooseneck, which is important to a lot of campers. In most cases when you want to tow an RV that's bigger than a travel trailer, 5th wheel trailers are your best option, unless you're towing your RV with a vintage VW Beetle.

But what if you're not looking for an RV but want to tow heavy farm equipment or maybe a bunch of ATVs? If you need to tow some other kind of trailer, like a toy hauler, a livestock trailer, or a flatbed construction trailer, then a gooseneck hitch and trailer combination is the better choice. Goosenecks can haul more weight and are more durable, making them much better suited for hauling heavy equipment. They're also the better choice for winding mountain back roads and constructions sites with rough terrain due to their flexibility. Gooseneck hitches tend to be more affordable, as well.