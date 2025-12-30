What's The Strangest Car You Spotted In 2025?

If you're like us here at Jalopnik, sometimes you might go for a drive or, if you're a hippie, a walk, and you can't help but delight in the diversity of nature. There's so much to see! Everything from tiny classic cars to modern sports cars and big behemoth trucks are out there driving around. But sometimes a car sticks out as really odd, catching your eye more than the typical vehicles you see in nature. Last we we asked you about the best cars you saw in 2025, and the ones you're most looking forward to in 2026. Now I'm wondering about the weirdest, most out-of-place cars you've come across in your travels.

Your example doesn't even have to be a car that's weird in and of itself. It could be a more normal car in an unexpected location, or one that doesn't really fit the surrounding area. Strange comes in many flavors. What's yours?