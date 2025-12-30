What's The Strangest Car You Spotted In 2025?
If you're like us here at Jalopnik, sometimes you might go for a drive or, if you're a hippie, a walk, and you can't help but delight in the diversity of nature. There's so much to see! Everything from tiny classic cars to modern sports cars and big behemoth trucks are out there driving around. But sometimes a car sticks out as really odd, catching your eye more than the typical vehicles you see in nature. Last we we asked you about the best cars you saw in 2025, and the ones you're most looking forward to in 2026. Now I'm wondering about the weirdest, most out-of-place cars you've come across in your travels.
Your example doesn't even have to be a car that's weird in and of itself. It could be a more normal car in an unexpected location, or one that doesn't really fit the surrounding area. Strange comes in many flavors. What's yours?
Two Zoox? Gadzooks!
For me, I typically don't have to wander too far from home at all to find the strange and unusual. I've seen some deeply weird cars pass through my neck of the woods. Normally, our streets are populated with vehicles from Ford, GM, and whatever Stellantis has on Friends & Family fire sale that year. You wouldn't think a pretty humble neighborhood on the outskirts of Detroit would see a '60s Rolls-Royce, a street-parked Mercedes R-Class or a Fisker Karma, but I've seen them all prowling this part of the city.
Recently, however, I glanced over my fence and noticed that a neighbor has two Zoox vehicles parked in their driveway. I know almost everyone around me, but apparently I'm missing out on a very interesting friendship. Why do they have such vehicles? Why does it look like one is trying to jump the other? For their privacy and mine, I won't post a picture, but it's an incredibly odd find in the driveway of a neighbor. They have no room for any other vehicles and they live on a busy road. It makes no sense.
So what about you? Extra points if you can post your pictures.