Parallel Vs. Sequential Twin Turbo: What's The Difference?

The turbocharger has brought significant improvements to automotive engines' output. In those engines, exhaust gas that leaves the cylinders after each combustion cycle is routed to the turbine, making the turbine wheel spin. That movement activates the compressor wheel, which sends air at high pressure to the cylinders. Receiving more air makes the air/fuel mixture richer, which means the cylinders can burn more fuel than usual in each combustion cycle. As a result, the engine produces more power with the same displacement.

While that change is desirable, it also brought new issues to address compared to naturally aspirated engines. One of the most impactful is lag, that time between the driver stepping on the gas pedal and actually feeling the boost. During those seconds, the engine is running on its own until enough exhaust gas is produced to activate the turbo. Automakers can reduce but never eliminate turbo lag. Another is that, since the flow of exhaust gas varies with the steps of the combustion cycle and the engine's rpm, the turbo boost goes up and down and affects the power produced.

A common solution is adding a second turbocharger, which can be done in different ways. When the turbochargers are equal and work independently, each taking care of half the engine's cylinders, the setup is called "parallel twin turbo." The other common setup has a small turbocharger operating at lower rpm, then a larger one activated instead at higher rpm, configuring a "sequential twin turbo." The parallel setup produces turbo boost with fewer variations or interruptions while the sequential one enables higher maximum power delivery.