Converse (The Shoe Company) Used To Make Tires, Too

The trend for companies specializing in rubber production in the early 20th century seems to be a jack-of-all-trades approach. Converse, like many of its competitors, produced a wide range of rubber products, including multiple forms of rubber footwear, but also tires –- until it became master of one particular product. In 1917, Converse released the product it's most known for in today's economy — the rubber-soled, canvas high-top All Star Converse designed specifically for basketball. At the time, it was a simple move to keep its employees working during the summer because its other products were manufactured from fall through spring. But after Converse hired former basketball star Chuck Taylor to market the sneakers in 1921, the shoes exploded in popularity, and Converse began to dominate the athletic shoe scene. As of today, over 550 million pairs of Chucks have been produced.

But what happened to the tires? Well, given that Converse and its many competitors were producing a smorgasbord of rubber products in the pre-digital age, the exact destination(s) of its tires appears to have been poorly documented. It seems that no one really knows exactly what cars received Converse's tires originally or if they're still producing them today — a quick Google search of "Does Converse still make tires?" reveals a company named Converse Tire, but its website isn't currently operational(which could indicate that the business isn't either) and its affiliation with Converse as the shoemaker we know today is unclear. At any rate, the timely success of its basketball shoe in a competitive rubber industry seems like as good a reason as any to specialize and forgo car shoe production.