At $8,995, Is This 2012 Fiat 500 Gucci Edition Still In Fashion?

The Florentine luxury brand Gucci has been around for over 100 years, but as today's Nice Price or No Dice Fiat 500 proves, you can teach an old dog new tricks. Festooned with the brand's colors and iconic logos, this tiny fashion icon is a rare example of the collaboration between the two storied Italian names. Let's see what luxury trappings might cost these days.

Heraclitus of Ephesus, the pre-Socratic philosopher, is best remembered for his controversial postulation that everything we perceive is in a constant state of change. He noted, most profoundly, that "you cannot step into the same river twice."

As interesting a theory as that might be, the 2001 Lexus GS 300 we looked at last Friday might prove it wrong. Stylish and reliable when new and equally so now, that Lexus—like most—indicates that stasis is, in fact, possible. What might such comfort amid the chaos cost? The dealer offering our GS asked $7,900 for the title transfer, an amount many of you thought fair, giving the Lexus a satisfying 72% Nice Price win.