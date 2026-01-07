Will Scratch Remover Ruin Your Paint Over Time?

Seeing scratches on your car can feel incredibly frustrating, but it's one of those inevitables, shall we say. No matter how much you baby your prized possession, a scratch or blemish may eventually find its way onto your vehicle's paint. There are, of course, several DIY scratch removal methods that you can resort to, like maybe using WD-40 on your car's paint. However, it's important to assess the scratch itself before deciding on the next course of action.

For instance, minor blemishes (like those scratches inside your door handles) can be dealt with using scratch removers, while deeper ones often require a professional touch. A rule of thumb is to run your finger along the scratch and see if your fingernail catches. If yes, then you're beyond DIY repairs. If it's not as obvious to the touch, scratch removers may work. But will they ruin the paint? The short answer is no. The long answer is that it depends. That said, as long as you use the product properly, the car's paint should be fine.

Here's the thing: There are different types of scratch removers available. Some of these are pretty straightforward and require about as much time and effort as washing your car. Others can be a bit tedious and involved, especially those that require sanding. The latter type, if not used correctly, can lead to long-term paint damage.