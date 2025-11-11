Is WD-40 Safe On Car Paint?

Although initially conceived to shield intercontinental ballistic missiles from rust, WD-40 has a ton of uses both inside and around your car, such as temporarily making your foggy headlights clearer again. It's also the go-to solution of mechanics and enthusiasts for cleaning and lubricating door hinges, latches, and chrome surfaces. As it turns out, WD-40 is even safe to use on car paint, and it might save you an expensive trip to the paint shop. In a pinch, you can use it to erase paint transfer from your precious bumpers, but it won't get rid of deep scratches that you can nick with a fingernail. The company behind WD-40 even recommends its multi-use product for loosening dried-on grease and grime on car paint without scratching it.

The trick to using WD-40 is to douse affected areas liberally with the product and let them dwell for a minute or two. Next, grab a microfiber towel and wipe them down. Spray more if you need to, and repeat as necessary. For removing paint transfer, you might have to get down-and-dirty to scrub off the damage. If done right, the lubricating properties of WD-40 will lift off dirt and contaminants from paint with minimal friction to reduce scratching.

However, WD-40 is not a detailing product that can treat deep scratches, remove swirl marks, or polish the paint to a concours-level finish. It may even cause more surface-level scratching. Using it frequently on your car's paint will attract more dust and dirt that will definitely leave scratches if you keep needing to wipe it off.