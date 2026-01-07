Is There A Reliable Ferrari? That Depends On Who You Ask

It might seem like a silly question, asking if a reliable Ferrari exists. In the auto industry, reputations are earned, not given, and this is especially true when it comes to reputations surrounding reliability. For instance, Toyota is unstoppable in Consumer Reports' reliability rankings. The Japanese automaker has spent decades producing hardy workhorses that can see odometers roll over the magical million-mile marker.

So when you hear that Italian sports cars are unreliable, that's because, generally speaking, Italian sports cars are unreliable. The "Top Gear" boys once purchased three Italian sports cars for under 10,000 pounds (back when this was a possibility) and attempted to cover a relatively short commute from one town to another. Electrical gremlins, oil leaks, and overheating were themes of the day, and these probably are events that owners of classic Italian sports cars are quite familiar with.

Such unfortunate events are not reserved solely for classic Italian models either; remember when Ferrari's 458 Italias kept catching fire? The truth is, all cars have their common problems, but a highly strung sports model like a Ferrari is likely to have more. They simply aren't built for covering huge distances and daily commutes — they're specialist machines that require meticulous maintenance, and an extra level of care and attention.

And yet, there are numerous Ferrari owners who have actually experienced the opposite. They've been able to use their Prancing Horses for thousand-mile-plus road trips without hiccup, and in some cases, maintenance has proven fairly swallowable — albeit the bills are still far from what you'd find on a Camry.