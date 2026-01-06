5 Sedans With Better 0-60 Than The Charger Scat Pack
With a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.9 seconds, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack is no slouch in the acceleration department. However, it's not your quickest four-door option. Before we get into the details, let's define "Scat Pack." In recent years, Dodge has applied this term to everything from Hemi engines to EVs. For the 2026 model year, it means a Charger powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Dubbed the Sixpack, this member of the Hurricane family makes 550 horsepower in this application. That's not to be confused with the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, an EV. For the moment, we'll keep this comparison confined to models that still burn mostly dinosaur juice. Dodge makes two- and four-door versions of the all-wheel-drive Charger Scat Pack, but we're only looking at a sedan throwdown in this matchup.
One thing this Dodge has going for it is price. With a base MSRP of $58,990 (including a $1,995 destination charge), the Charger Scat Pack is the least expensive of the choices covered here. This makes sense, as the quicker options — Audi RS 3, BMW M3, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Mercedes-AMG C 63, and Porsche Panamera GTS — all hail from luxury marques. Remember, we're talking about better 0-to-60 times, not lower window stickers. That said, we'll highlight the least expensive model from each brand that can still beat the Charger Scat Pack from a stoplight, while also covering even pricier alternatives.
BMW M3 Competition: 3.8 seconds
With a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.8 seconds, the BMW M3 Competition just undercuts the Charger Scat Pack by 0.1 seconds. However, as you may have noticed, this isn't the base M3. The Competition variant bumps horsepower to 503 ponies (a 30-hp boost over the cheaper edition). The Competition edition will set you back $83,775 (including destination fees) for a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine spinning the rear wheels. The xDrive (all-wheel drive) version adds $5,100 to the price but delivers 20 additional horsepower and shaves the sprint time to 3.4 seconds.
If you're hellbent on spending six figures for a Bimmer but don't want to check too many option boxes, the company is ready to help with other models that will keep the Dodge in the rearview mirror. The M5 sedan is ready and waiting with 717 total horsepower and the ability to reach 60 mph from a standstill in 3.4 seconds. This comes from a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. However, that's not the only power source. The M5 is supported by a plug-in hybrid electric motor connected to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Yet, this setup isn't about efficiency. With an EPA-estimated combined fuel economy rating of 14 mpg, it's one of the few hybrids that comes with a gas guzzler tax.
Audi RS 3: 3.6 seconds
With an MSRP (including the destination charge) of $67,395, the Audi RS 3 comes closest to the Scat Pack's price tag while still being quicker. Its 3.6-second capability is the result of a turbocharged 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine producing 394 horsepower. All-wheel drive is also part of the configuration. A 2025 Audi RS 3 set the fastest-lap record in the compact vehicle class on the North Loop of Germany's Nürburgring circuit, earning bragging rights over the Scat Pack. In addition, this Audi may be easier to park in tight spaces than the Dodge. The RS 3's footprint is noticeably smaller, offering a length of 178.5 inches and width of 78.1 inches. In contrast, the Charger Scat Pack stretches out to 206.6 and 79.8 inches.
There's an even quicker Audi, the RS 7. Technically, it's a liftback (Sportback in Audi-speak) thanks to a fifth door. Yet, it's not an SUV or a wagon, so we can include it among these performance sedans. One thing that can't be disputed is its blistering power. Its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine produces 621 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Audi reports that it's good enough to propel the RS7 from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. However, results come at a price: a sticker that starts at $133,995 (including destination fees). Instead, you could buy two Charger Scat Packs and still have money left over for gas and insurance.
Porsche Panamera GTS: 3.6 seconds
With only one non-electric Porsche sedan on the market, it's easy to focus on what offering from Stuttgart tops the Dodge's acceleration abilities. What's not so simple is focusing on which Panamera deserves the most attention. In gas-only form, the GTS trim with the Sport Chrono Package fits the bill with a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds. Equipped with a 493-horsepower, twin-turbocharged V8 engine and all-wheel drive, this GTS costs $166,200 (with freight and the Sport Chrono upgrade).
Introduce electrification into the mix (what Porsche dubs E-Hybrid), and prices rise as acceleration times decrease. Several Panamera E-Hybrid variants offer better-than-Scat Pack performance, with the top-of-the-line Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid promising a 0-to 60-mph run in 2.8 seconds (assuming the optional Sport Chrono Package is included in the build). This edition is not only among the quickest sedans here, but it's also the most expensive, at $242,500 (including the destination fee). Output comes from the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that's paired with an electric motor, producing 771 combined horsepower. This Panamera is more powerful than most supercars.
Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: 3.4 seconds
Dodge's only American challenger comes from Cadillac, as a four-door Mustang is still in the rumor stage. Stuff a supercharged engine in a family-friendly sedan, and a classic wolf in sheep's clothing is the result: the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The forced-induction 6.2-liter V8 produces 668 horsepower, enabling this sleeper to reach 60 mph from a green light in 3.4 seconds when equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Cadillac keeps purists in mind by offering a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox, but it adds 0.2 seconds to the acceleration number.
Unlike most of its rivals, which offer all-wheel drive, the CT5-V Blackwing is a rear-wheel-drive-only affair. Six figures is the price of entry, with an MSRP of $102,795, which includes a six-speed manual, a $2,100 gas guzzler tax, and destination charges. Adding the automatic transmission, which lowers the gas guzzler tax and requires a Super Cruise upgrade, adds $5,875.
With a $65,395 starting price (including the freight charge), the CT4-V Blackwing comes closest to the Scat Pack dollar-wise, undercutting the Audi RS 3 by almost $2,000. This amount, which also covers freight, delivers another, albeit smaller, Cadillac sedan with a six-speed manual transmission, but that pushes acceleration back by 0.2 seconds. The best time (3.9 seconds) comes from the ten-speed automatic transmission, which adds $3,175 to the total (and includes the Driver-Assist package). Like its big brother, the CT4-V Blackwing only has rear-wheel drive. Under the hood sits a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 472 horsepower.
Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance: 3.3 seconds
It's a mouthful of a name, but the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance equals the Audi RS 7's acceleration number of 3.3 seconds, and it tops the Scat Pack by 0.6 seconds. What also pushes beyond the Dodge is an $89,250 base price (including freight charges). That amount delivers a potent plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive that can streak ahead thanks to a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine that Mercedes combines with a 150-kW rear electric motor. Net output is 671 horsepower.
Yet, this ultra-fast C-Class is a bargain compared to the AMG GT 63 4-door Coupe, which is equally quick. This Mercedes skips electrification for a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that distributes 577 horsepower to all four corners. With only destination charges added to the window sticker, this sedan costs $159,600.
But don't worry, Mercedes-Benz has a way for you to spend even more: the AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-door Coupe. In a Jalopnik review, we called the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4 door egregiously fast. For 2026, the entry price is $201,750 (including freight charges). In exchange, you'll match the 0-to-60-mph time (2.8 seconds) of your friend in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, just in case there's ever a stoplight challenge. Mercedes accomplishes this feat by merging the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 with a plug-in hybrid setup. The result? 831 total horsepower.