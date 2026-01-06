5 Sedans With Better 0-60 Than The Charger Scat Pack

With a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.9 seconds, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack is no slouch in the acceleration department. However, it's not your quickest four-door option. Before we get into the details, let's define "Scat Pack." In recent years, Dodge has applied this term to everything from Hemi engines to EVs. For the 2026 model year, it means a Charger powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Dubbed the Sixpack, this member of the Hurricane family makes 550 horsepower in this application. That's not to be confused with the Charger Daytona Scat Pack, an EV. For the moment, we'll keep this comparison confined to models that still burn mostly dinosaur juice. Dodge makes two- and four-door versions of the all-wheel-drive Charger Scat Pack, but we're only looking at a sedan throwdown in this matchup.

One thing this Dodge has going for it is price. With a base MSRP of $58,990 (including a $1,995 destination charge), the Charger Scat Pack is the least expensive of the choices covered here. This makes sense, as the quicker options — Audi RS 3, BMW M3, Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, Mercedes-AMG C 63, and Porsche Panamera GTS — all hail from luxury marques. Remember, we're talking about better 0-to-60 times, not lower window stickers. That said, we'll highlight the least expensive model from each brand that can still beat the Charger Scat Pack from a stoplight, while also covering even pricier alternatives.