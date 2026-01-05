How Does The 12V Cummins Diesel Compare To The 24V Version?

While Dodge diesel trucks didn't always have Cummins engines, their shared history dates all the way back to 1989. That's when the inline six-cylinder 5.9-liter Cummins diesel first appeared in Dodge trucks. The 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine family is often broken into four distinct generations, although Cummins only separates it into two: the 12-valve 6BT with two valves per cylinder and 24-valve ISB with four valves for each of the six cylinders. Following its 1989 debut, the 12-valve 6BT Cummins powered Dodge pickups through to mid-1998, which was when it was replaced by the 24-valve ISB Cummins — with that version lasting until 2007.

The 12-valve Cummins is commonly considered to have two generations, with the second generation coming in 1994. While the second-gen 12-valve used many of the same core parts as the first, it featured a number of improvements to its fuel delivery and combustion system. These changes were largely due to tightening diesel emission standards implemented in 1994.

Midway through 1998 brought the introduction of the first 24-valve ISB generation (or third-Gen 5.9 Cummins). It featured the manufacturer's first fuel system with electronic controls, as well as a Bosch-branded VP44 injector pump designed to meet standards that had grown even more restrictive. The final 5.9 Cummins iteration came in 2003 with a new Bosch CP3 injection pump driving the common-rail fuel injection system. More changes occurred mid-2004, including new injectors and a turbocharger with an electronically-controlled wastegate — all to once again keep up with emissions standards.