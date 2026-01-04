Here's How To Store Your Digital Car Keys On Your Android Phone

Digital keys are the next bandwagon that most carmakers stateside plan to jump on — and that Apple desperately wants you to use. But as of now, it's not a universal feature. Older cars might lack the hardware necessary to implement this relatively newer technology. Even on the software side of things, you will need a phone that supports at least Android 12 or later. If your phone doesn't have it and you need this feature, you should upgrade your phone at the first chance you get. It should go without saying that ensuring compatibility of both your phone and vehicle is the first thing you should do when setting up a digital car key.

Your vehicle should also have an NFC (near-field communication) reader, since digital car keys use NFC technology. This is the same tech that contactless credit cards and Apple's new Digital ID also use. The NFC reader should be located by your vehicle's wireless charging pad. This reader is what allows your phone to pair securely with the car.