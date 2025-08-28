2026 Porsche Macan EV Gets Lots Of Digital Goodies And 1,100 Pounds More Towing Capacity

My kids routinely berate me for celebrating pinball and Galaga arcade machines as the pinnacle of gaming, but even I can appreciate how all-in Porsche is going so that people have something to do when their Macan is charging. Porsche is bolstering what's included in the infotainment suite, from video streaming to podcasts, and said in the press release for the 2026 Macan that Gameloft and Obscure Interactive are going to join the AirConsole setup so that you can play video games. You can use a Bluetooth controller or phone, or fiddle with the touchscreen. The optional passenger display can be used when the Macan is being driven, and everybody in the vehicle can play game together when the Macan is parked.

The 2026 Macan EV also has improved customization, specifically regarding the door sill guards and puddle lights. In the infotainment system you can also dive into picking and choosing the charging locations and providers you prefer when taking a road trip. If that seems extra, it isn't: I've endured a fairly checkered experience with charging on long-distance hauls.

These all sound like useful upgrades to the Macan EV, going a bit beyond bells and whistles for the most part. The Macan EV has been a winner for Porsche — 60% of Macan sales in the first half of the year were the fully electric version, the company recently reported — so leaning into improvements is critical to sustain that momentum. And to convince some owners to move up to the new model year. Porsche said the order book is now open, with the 2026 Macan hitting the market next spring.