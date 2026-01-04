Should You Replace Brake Calipers When You Replace Rotors?

The brake caliper is an important component of a disc brake system, along with the brake pads and rotors, but it is often overlooked when it comes to brake maintenance. While replacing rotors and pads is part of routine brake maintenance, what about calipers? Should you replace them when changing the rotors to ensure that they operate safely and efficiently? Brake rotors can last up to the 60,000-mile mark, but it isn't necessary to replace the calipers if they are in good condition, according to various experts.

The calipers' job in the braking system is to use hydraulic pressure from the brake lines to push the caliper pistons, which then press the brake pads against the rotors to slow the vehicle. Brake calipers usually last a long time, much longer than pads and rotors, with some experts stating that they can last between 75,000 and 100,000 miles or roughly 7 to 10 years. You will likely go through three or four sets of brake pads before having to change the calipers on your car. Of course, how long calipers last is influenced by the driving environment and how well they're maintained. It's recommended that you clean and lubricate the calipers regularly and replace the brake pads when they are worn, as worn pads can cause overheating and damage the calipers.