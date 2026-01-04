What Makes BMW's S58 Straight-6 Powertrain So Popular?

BMW and inline engines, specifically, its six-cylinder straights, have quite a reputation within the automotive sphere. While BMW didn't invent the first straight-six engine, its take on the inline-six configuration has certainly helped cement the brand's identity. There are, of course, non-BMWs with the inline-six shoehorned inside them. However, engines like the S54 from the iconic M3 CSL, the N55 from the first-gen F87 M2, and its twin-turbo S55 cousin found in the track-ready F8X M3s and M4s have all played a part in popularizing BMW's straight-six identity among the millennial crowd.

Part of this storied lineage is BMW's latest S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, powering the G8X-generation of M3/M4s alongside their SUV counterparts, namely the X3 M and X4 M. In a very short span of time, the S58 climbed the popularity ranks, courtesy of its out-of-the-box performance, impressive reliability, and outstanding tuning potential.

It's worth pointing out that the S58 is the performance variant of BMW's B58 single-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which itself is quite revered. The S58, in its regular guise, puts out 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. However, the same engine is tuned to pump an extra 30 horsepower and 73 pound-feet in Competition models, with the latest M3 CS and M4 CSL eking out 550 horsepower from the straight-six lump.