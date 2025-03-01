Nissan Finally Kills The GT-R As Orders Close After 18 Years

After almost 20 years on sale, Nissan finally closed the order books on its flagship GT-R sports car this week. The R35 GT-R first premiered back in 2007, but Nissan gradually began ending sales for the flagship sports car in various global markets over the past four years. Now, the final nail is in the GT-R's coffin as the automaker stopped sales at home in Japan.

Nissan first premiered the R35 GT-R at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show, where it stunned car fans around the world with its rapid performance and forward-thinking technology. As such, it stayed on sale way longer than most other cars would, but the writing has been on the wall for Nissan's flagship for several years now.

After sales ceased in Australia in 2021 as a result of new crash test rules, deliveries of the GT-R then stopped in markets like the U.K. and Europe a year later, and U.S. sales finally came to an end in 2024. Production of the GT-R will now end in Japan, after Nissan stopped sales at home for good, reports CarThrottle.