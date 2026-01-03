How Reliable Is The 2025 Honda Passport? Here's What Consumer Reports Says
The Honda Passport is a midsize two-row SUV that competes with the likes of the Chevrolet Blazer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Murano, Toyota Crown Signia, Mazda CX-70, and Ford Edge. And while the Edge was discontinued after 2024, the 2025 Passport is a used car as well: the all-new 2026 Passport started to muscle its way into dealerships in February 2026.
That would seem to be good news if you're shopping for a pre-owned SUV. Consumer Reports, however, has a few words of warning. The Honda's CR score for reliability is well behind that of both the class leader — the Crown Signia — and the second-in-class Blazer. The Grand Cherokee also had a slight advantage over the Passport, which did rank ahead of the Murano and CX-70.
According to CR, the biggest reported trouble spots were with the Passport's drive system and minor engine issues such as issues with belts and pulleys, engine knocking/pinging, and fuel/oil leaks. Drivers had some complaints about the brakes and body hardware, too. That said, the Passport had the best possible customer-reported reliability scores in a wide range of other areas, including major engine issues, the transmission, and in-car electronics.
As for the 2024 Ford Edge, it had a significantly higher CR reliability score than the 2025 Passport — although this is where things get a bit tricky. The 2024 Passport was much closer to the '24 Edge in terms of CR reliability score than the '25 Passport, despite the fact that the two Hondas were essentially the same.
Third-gen Passports show big swings in reliability
First, some context. The first two generations of the Honda Passport ran from about 1994 through 2002 and were actually badge-engineered versions of the contemporary Isuzu Rodeo. Now, these were rugged, body-on-frame SUVs that were much different from the unibody, crossover-style Passport that returned to the Honda family in 2019, to mark the nameplate's third generation.
The first three years of Passport crossover production saw it go from No. 1 in its class for reliability to No. 3, but its exact scoring didn't waver that much. Then, the Passport saw its reliability score spike by nearly 34%in 2022 — only to plunge by almost 60% for 2023, swing up by 43% for 2024, and, for 2025, stumble down once more by close to 34%. Some of that see-sawing is no doubt due to Passport updates over the years, with the biggest changes coming for the high-scoring 2022 model year; this was when the first TrailSport model provided the germ of an idea for the future.
The Passport's in-class rankings follow a similar pattern, but the correlation isn't exact. Here's what we mean: The 2025 Passport had the lowest CR reliability score from the third generation, but it was right in the middle of its class for the year. The 2023 Passport, with a slightly higher CR score, ranked ninth out of 11. Meanwhile, the 2019 Passport, which led all rivals in the year's rankings, would have been in fourth place in 2022.
What CR says about the new 2026 Honda Passport
A diamond at roughing it, the new TrailSport trim of the new-generation 2026 Honda Passport leads off a lineup that catches the reliability pendulum on the upswing. Well, predicted reliability, since the Passport was redesigned for just this year and doesn't yet have much of a track record to measure things by. The Consumer Reports Magic Eight Ball must have come up "Outlook good," though.
The fourth-generation Passport kicks off its career with a nearly perfect score for predicted reliability, leading all nine other entries in its CR segment by far — and setting a new high-water mark for historical Passport reliability at the same time. It's especially notable this year because it means the Passport did better than not only the Toyota Crown Signia and Chevrolet Blazer, but also the Subaru Outback that itself refines a proven formula for 2026.
In addition, the Passport may not have been on the road long enough for a real-world reliability score — only a predicted one — but the most recent Consumer Reports Autos Survey did provide enough data for the website's owner-reported trouble-spot analysis. Again, it was excellent results pretty much all around for the Passport, which only troubled owners in a single area — albeit an important one. Folks apparently had some issues with the SUV's in-car electronics, which extend to Honda's infotainment system. Top scores were on display in the 16 other trouble spots, so the 2026 Honda Passport should be a top choice for today's buyers.