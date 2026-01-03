How Reliable Is The 2025 Honda Passport? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

The Honda Passport is a midsize two-row SUV that competes with the likes of the Chevrolet Blazer, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Nissan Murano, Toyota Crown Signia, Mazda CX-70, and Ford Edge. And while the Edge was discontinued after 2024, the 2025 Passport is a used car as well: the all-new 2026 Passport started to muscle its way into dealerships in February 2026.

That would seem to be good news if you're shopping for a pre-owned SUV. Consumer Reports, however, has a few words of warning. The Honda's CR score for reliability is well behind that of both the class leader — the Crown Signia — and the second-in-class Blazer. The Grand Cherokee also had a slight advantage over the Passport, which did rank ahead of the Murano and CX-70.

According to CR, the biggest reported trouble spots were with the Passport's drive system and minor engine issues such as issues with belts and pulleys, engine knocking/pinging, and fuel/oil leaks. Drivers had some complaints about the brakes and body hardware, too. That said, the Passport had the best possible customer-reported reliability scores in a wide range of other areas, including major engine issues, the transmission, and in-car electronics.

As for the 2024 Ford Edge, it had a significantly higher CR reliability score than the 2025 Passport — although this is where things get a bit tricky. The 2024 Passport was much closer to the '24 Edge in terms of CR reliability score than the '25 Passport, despite the fact that the two Hondas were essentially the same.