Even More Tesla Doors Draw Regulatory Attention

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has been investigating Tesla's doors for the small issue of "trapping passengers inside while they burn to death." That investigation initially only focused on the Model Y, but now it's expanded to include the Model 3 as well. Given how similar Tesla's handles are across its lineup, don't be surprised if the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck get hit too. From Reuters:

Dec 24 (Reuters) – The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Wednesday it has opened a defect investigation into Tesla Model 3 compact sedans over concerns that emergency door release controls may not be easily accessible or clearly identifiable in an emergency. The Office of Defects Investigation said the probe covers an estimated 179,071 model year 2022 vehicles. The investigation was opened on December 23 after the agency received a defect petition alleging that the vehicles' mechanical door release is hidden, unlabeled and not intuitive to locate during emergencies.

Just last week, Bloomberg found at least 15 fatalities caused by the ill-advised design of Tesla's futuristic handles–one the auto industry at large unfortunately seems keen on adopting. But nailing down such a number is tricky, and the actual body count could be even higher.